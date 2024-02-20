Bison Wealth LLC Has $611,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

