Bison Wealth LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $508.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $523.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

