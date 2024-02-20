Bison Wealth LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

