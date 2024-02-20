Bison Wealth LLC Has $930,000 Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of MiMedx Group worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

