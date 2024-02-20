Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 3,102 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 234,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 125,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.44.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

