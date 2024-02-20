Bison Wealth LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $135.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

