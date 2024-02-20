Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.