Bison Wealth LLC Sells 609 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

