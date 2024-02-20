Bison Wealth LLC Sells 758 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $2,316,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,596,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

