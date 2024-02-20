Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.16. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 566,597 shares.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
