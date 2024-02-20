Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 277,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 498,216 shares.The stock last traded at $15.19 and had previously closed at $15.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

