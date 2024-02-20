BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

