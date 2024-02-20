BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 51,414 shares.The stock last traded at $54.53 and had previously closed at $54.96.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,410,980,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

