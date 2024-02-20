BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 11,510 shares.The stock last traded at $44.26 and had previously closed at $43.78.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $579.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after buying an additional 257,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 409,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 98,126 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

