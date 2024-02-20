Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

