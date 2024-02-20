Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
