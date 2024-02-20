Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

