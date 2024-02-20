Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BSL opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

