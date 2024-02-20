Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

