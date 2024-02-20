BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on March 25th

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at BlueScope Steel

In other news, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. In other news, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. Also, insider Ewen Crouch 2,253 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Stories

