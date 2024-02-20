BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on March 25th

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Insider Transactions at BlueScope Steel
In other news, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. In other news, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. Also, insider Ewen Crouch 2,253 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlueScope Steel
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.