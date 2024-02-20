Blur Price Tops $0.74 (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $61.06 million and $163.24 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,421,972,542.094749 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.76252889 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $168,020,488.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.