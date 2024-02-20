BMO Capital Markets Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $90.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of PCOR opened at $75.92 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,167,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after buying an additional 527,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

