BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $107.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

