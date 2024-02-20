BMO Capital Markets Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$44.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.85.

TSE:DFY traded up C$1.80 on Tuesday, hitting C$43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 151,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.97.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

