Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BCC opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

