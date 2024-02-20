Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Hold Rating from Edward Jones

Edward Jones restated their hold rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,554.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,239.22. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,382.54 and a twelve month high of $3,844.76. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

