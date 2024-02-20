Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

