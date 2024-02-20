Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 801,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,052. The firm has a market cap of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.65%.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

