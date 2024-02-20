Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 801,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,052. The firm has a market cap of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.65%.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
