Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 70,871 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 153,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $595.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

