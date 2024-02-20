Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

KOF traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. 52,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

