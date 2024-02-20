Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,954 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CYD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.