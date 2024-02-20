Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 691,149 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

