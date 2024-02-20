Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $33,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

