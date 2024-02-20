Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.03. 104,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,691. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

