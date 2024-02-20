Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,661. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

