Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 703,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

