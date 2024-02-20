Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 167.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,259,000 after buying an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. 450,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,467. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

