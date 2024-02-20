Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Mercury General worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE MCY traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,681. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

