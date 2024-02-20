Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,066,422 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066,422 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Enel Chile worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Trading Up 0.3 %

ENIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 172,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

