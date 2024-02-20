Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,558 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 387,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.0 %
BLCO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 153,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,431. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
