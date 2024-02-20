Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,624 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

