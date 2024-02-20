Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 909 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. 144,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,333. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

