Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 7,002 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,684,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $295.40. The stock had a trading volume of 397,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,647. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.64 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

