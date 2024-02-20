Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,607 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of UGI worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UGI by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 380,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

