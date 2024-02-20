Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $32,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,038,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 13.7 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $15.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.59. 12,795,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $125.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

