Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.19. 196,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,068. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.22. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $271.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

