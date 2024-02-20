Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 336,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,146. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

