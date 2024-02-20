Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.56 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 301,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

