Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $28.60 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,017 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Target Announces Dividend

Shares of TGT traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. 1,226,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $172.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

