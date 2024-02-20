Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. 184,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

