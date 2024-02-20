Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,794 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 148,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. 463,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,662. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

